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Simplicity by sunnygirl
Photo 876

Simplicity

Hope all is well in your world. Thanks for stopping by...
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Mallory

ace
@sunnygirl
2026 Update Hi! I have been off and on 365 since about 2018. One thing I love most about...
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GaryW ace
These colors are just amazing!
March 23rd, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
March 23rd, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely and beautiful colors.
March 23rd, 2026  
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