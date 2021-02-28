Sign up
237 / 365
Month of Hearts Calendar
Thanks so very much for the kind comments over the month!! It was also so fun to see other heart images, as well as Flash of Red images.
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
2
0
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
814
photos
201
followers
211
following
64% complete
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
554
555
556
557
558
559
237
560
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Just for Fun
Taken
28th February 2021 9:31am
Privacy
Public
Tags
heart
,
hearts
,
moh
,
moh2021
,
heartcalendar
KV
ace
This makes a beautiful calendar page.
February 28th, 2021
Danette Thompson
ace
Would make a gorgeous print.
February 28th, 2021
