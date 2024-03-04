Previous
Art by sunnygirl
18 / 365

Art

Just some pages from my Art Journal that isn't really a journal... :)
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Mallory

ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
Bec ace
Aww…it looks beautiful and arty without even opening it; lovely colours.
March 4th, 2024  
BillyBoy
Nicely done.
March 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely colors!
March 4th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Fabulous bright colours
March 4th, 2024  
