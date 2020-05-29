Previous
Paddling by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2430

Paddling

Back filling here at 365 to remember an amazing day, the first we saw our son and his family since the quarantining started in mid March.
29th May 2020 29th May 20

sunnygreenwood
Ontario, Canada
