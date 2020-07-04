Previous
The Party Rock by sunnygreenwood
The Party Rock

A little out of camera range but cool sight. I think they're northern map turtles.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Anne ❀

@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
