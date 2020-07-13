Sign up
Photo 2408
Follow the Leader
This Mallard mom had the option of going in any direction and she led her family on a route between our kayaks, only a few meters away. Very cool!
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
2444
photos
60
followers
58
following
5
1
1
365 Days in Photos
COOLPIX P900
9th July 2020 8:06am
Kerri Michaels
ace
very cute fav
July 14th, 2020
