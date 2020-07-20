Previous
Barn Swallow [Hirundo rustica] by sunnygreenwood
Barn Swallow [Hirundo rustica]

I don't recall ever taking a pic of a barn swallow until this one. Their numbers have been declining in the past 40 years and it is now protected under the federal Species at Risk Act.
Anne ❀

Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
