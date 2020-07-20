Sign up
Photo 2416
Barn Swallow [Hirundo rustica]
I don't recall ever taking a pic of a barn swallow until this one. Their numbers have been declining in the past 40 years and it is now protected under the federal Species at Risk Act.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
