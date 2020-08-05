Previous
Dragonfly by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2434

Dragonfly

Hot walk, bright sun, dragonfly that wouldn't sit still and that I can't identify --- not sure why I like this photo so much other than it was a challenge and I like the background, which is actually water!
Anne ❀

@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
