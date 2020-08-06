Previous
Merlins by sunnygreenwood
Merlins

We were walking the property and noticed this pair in a dead tree across the road. They were shooed off a few seconds later by some blue jays!
Many thanks for dropping by.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Anne ❀

@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Milanie ace
What a great shot - especially nice against the white background.
August 8th, 2020  
