Photo 2435
Merlins
We were walking the property and noticed this pair in a dead tree across the road. They were shooed off a few seconds later by some blue jays!
Many thanks for dropping by.
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
2471
photos
60
followers
57
following
2435
Milanie
ace
What a great shot - especially nice against the white background.
August 8th, 2020
