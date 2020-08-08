Previous
Next
I Only Bought One! by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2437

I Only Bought One!

A field of daylilies where customers pick which ones they want and the staff dig them out for them. A nice place to wander.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
667% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise