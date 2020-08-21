Sign up
Photo 2524
Resting Ruby
Ruby-throated hummingbirds winter in Central America, Mexico and Florida/US so this guy has a long flight ahead of him.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
10th August 2020 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
