Photo 2579
Sunning
I drove along my usual back road not far from home hoping for another meadowlark sighting but it was a quiet morning and I only saw a couple of mourning doves who didn't even bother to turn around when I stopped! :)
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
