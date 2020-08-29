Previous
Sunning by sunnygreenwood
Sunning

I drove along my usual back road not far from home hoping for another meadowlark sighting but it was a quiet morning and I only saw a couple of mourning doves who didn't even bother to turn around when I stopped! :)
Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
