Previous
Next
Dahlia by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2594

Dahlia

I reverted back to something I did from time to time almost a decade ago in 365 .... opened up my ancient version of photoshop and spent way too much time painting out the background. I'm sure there are easier ways of doing this these days!
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
710% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beth
Wow! That is some capture. Fav
August 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise