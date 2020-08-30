Sign up
Photo 2594
Dahlia
I reverted back to something I did from time to time almost a decade ago in 365 .... opened up my ancient version of photoshop and spent way too much time painting out the background. I'm sure there are easier ways of doing this these days!
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
1
1
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
2630
photos
60
followers
57
following
710% complete
View this month »
2587
2588
2589
2590
2591
2592
2593
2594
Beth
Wow! That is some capture. Fav
August 31st, 2020
