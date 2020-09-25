Previous
"Purple Sensation" by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2666

"Purple Sensation"

I bought some allium bulbs and by the time they come up next spring, I'll have forgotten the name so here it is, for me to look up next year :)
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
