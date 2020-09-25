Sign up
Photo 2666
"Purple Sensation"
I bought some allium bulbs and by the time they come up next spring, I'll have forgotten the name so here it is, for me to look up next year :)
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Views
4
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
24th September 2020 6:58am
Tags
flowers
,
allium
,
purple sensation
