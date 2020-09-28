Previous
Next
Shadows by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2680

Shadows

I stopped for this quick shot on my way to our hiking group outing. When I looked at it later, I was disappointed to see the shadows from the rock cut. Good shot for the memory books though.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
734% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise