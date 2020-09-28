Sign up
Photo 2680
Shadows
I stopped for this quick shot on my way to our hiking group outing. When I looked at it later, I was disappointed to see the shadows from the rock cut. Good shot for the memory books though.
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
