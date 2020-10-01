Sign up
Photo 2687
It's October!
We had a pretty good September, weather-wise. I hope October is the same.
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
2723
photos
65
followers
64
following
View this month »
2680
2681
2682
2683
2684
2685
2686
2687
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
28th September 2020 10:35am
Tags
river
Milanie
ace
Looks like a beautiful start for the month
October 3rd, 2020
