An Eagle's View

Our weekly hiking group did not meet this week because our province has reverted to recommending that we stick with just our household members unless it's necessary to do otherwise. [Open to interpretation, as you can imagine, our group takes the high road.] Anyway, my husband and I went on the walk that had been planned for the group, a place with an awesome 'eagle's view' overlooking a valley floor. Nice morning! No eagles in sight.