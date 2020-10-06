Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2692
Tummy Tickler
The leaves are starting to fall already. Hopefully there will still be some nice colours left for Thanksgiving this weekend.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
2
0
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
2728
photos
65
followers
64
following
737% complete
2685
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
2692
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
5th October 2020 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
I can tell what you mean by a tummy tickler! Beautiful colors.
October 8th, 2020
sheri
What a lovely country road through fall colors.
October 8th, 2020
