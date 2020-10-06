Previous
Tummy Tickler by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2692

Tummy Tickler

The leaves are starting to fall already. Hopefully there will still be some nice colours left for Thanksgiving this weekend.
6th October 2020

Anne

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Milanie ace
I can tell what you mean by a tummy tickler! Beautiful colors.
October 8th, 2020  
sheri
What a lovely country road through fall colors.
October 8th, 2020  
