Previous
Next
Photo 2851
A Boreal!
Boreal Chickadees are out of range for us so it was great to not only see one but get a pic of it too!
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
2887
photos
80
followers
77
following
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
2851
Views
0
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
7th January 2021 10:17am
Tags
birds
,
boreal chickadee
,
birds of ontario
,
boch
