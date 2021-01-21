Previous
Common Redpoll by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2871

Common Redpoll

A little pic through the window for today.
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Anne ❀

Photo Details

summerfield ace
through the window and yet the details are still clear and crisp. lovely dof. aces!
January 22nd, 2021  
Wendy ace
Such a clear and crisp shot even through your window!
Well done!
January 22nd, 2021  
