Another Day, Another Walk Close to Home

This time, a real road but one that is not used much ---- and hilly, although you don't see that in this stretch. I guess I was working too hard on the hills to think of taking a pic! Challenging times in Canada these days. Although contracts are in place, there are no vaccines are being delivered to our country this week, and almost none the following week. We're at the bottom of Phizer's priority list. Approval of more brands can't come soon enough.