American Goshawk by sunnygreenwood
Photo 4836

American Goshawk

Came to the Railing Diner for brunch. There were dozens of mourning doves, chickadees, nuthatches, and at least a dozen squirrels hanging out around the deck, no brunch consumed that we saw.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

@sunnygreenwood
