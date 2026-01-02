Previous
The Sleigh and Sweater Tree by sunnygreenwood
Photo 5167

The Sleigh and Sweater Tree

A little peek at my favourite Christmas decorations - miniature sleighs and sweaters.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature and to...
1415% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact