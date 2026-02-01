Sign up
Photo 5211
Black-capped Chickadee
Cornell Bird Site: "The Black-capped Chickadee hides seeds and other food items to eat later. Each item is placed in a different spot and the chickadee can remember thousands of hiding places."
1st February 2026
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature and to...
