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Painted Turtle by sunnygreenwood
Photo 5335

Painted Turtle

Keeping an eye on me.
5th June 2026 5th Jun 26

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature and to...
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Corinne C ace
Sweet
July 1st, 2026  
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