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Baptisia by sunnygreenwood
Photo 5350

Baptisia

My only perennial with blue blooms. Can't remember which variety.
23rd June 2026 23rd Jun 26

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature and to...
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