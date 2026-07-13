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Photo 5373
Daylily "Pardon Me"
Every garden needs daylilies.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature and to...
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5373
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Album
365 Days in Photos
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COOLPIX P900
Taken
15th July 2026 12:19pm
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Rick Schies
ace
I agree, they really dress up the garden
July 29th, 2026
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