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Red-banded Leafhopper by sunnygreenwood
Photo 5375

Red-banded Leafhopper

15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature and to...
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Anne ❀ ace
Looks like a duckling peeking out of the petal at the bug!
July 30th, 2026  
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