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Cooling Off by sunnygreenwood
Photo 5385

Cooling Off

Same river as the last cow pic I showed a few weeks ago but now they're on the opposite side.If they're the same cows, it would have been an interesting pic of them walking across the causeway to get to the other side.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature and to...
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