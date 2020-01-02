Previous
Perfect morning by sunnymel
Perfect morning

Это то, ради чего я просыпаюсь по утрам.
Очень замёрзла, ветер просто обжигающий дул. Но такой рассвет стоил продрогших костей!

This is the main reason to wake up in the morning.
It was very cold, the wind just burned my face. But this dawn was worth it to be chilled through the bone!
Sunny Mel

@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea.
