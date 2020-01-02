Perfect morning

Это то, ради чего я просыпаюсь по утрам.

Очень замёрзла, ветер просто обжигающий дул. Но такой рассвет стоил продрогших костей!



This is the main reason to wake up in the morning.

It was very cold, the wind just burned my face. But this dawn was worth it to be chilled through the bone!