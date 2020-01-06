Previous
Sleepy day by sunnymel
Sleepy day

Половину дня я проспала. В такую погоду ничего другого и не могло быть.
Это место всегда выручит, когда больше нечего фотографировать.

I slept half a day. In such weather, nothing else could have happened.
Тhis place will always help out when there is nothing more to photograph.
Sunny Mel

@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new 365 here after the similar...
