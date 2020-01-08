Previous
Sunset lives in the reeds by sunnymel
8 / 365

Sunset lives in the reeds

Сфотографируй камыши, если сможешь. Давно такого сильного и ледяного ветра не было. Все те дни, что дуло, была репетиция. Я молодец, что в двух штанах пошла:)

Take a pic of the reeds if you can. There was no such a strong and cold wind for a long time. All previous days the wind just rehearsed. I'm well done I put on two pants:)
Sunny Mel

@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new 365 here after the similar...
