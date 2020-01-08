Sunset lives in the reeds

Сфотографируй камыши, если сможешь. Давно такого сильного и ледяного ветра не было. Все те дни, что дуло, была репетиция. Я молодец, что в двух штанах пошла:)



Take a pic of the reeds if you can. There was no such a strong and cold wind for a long time. All previous days the wind just rehearsed. I'm well done I put on two pants:)