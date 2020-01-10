Previous
Calendula by sunnymel
10 / 365

Calendula

Да, цветёт. Да, в январе.
Из-за аномально тёплой зимы у нас собираются цвести абрикосы и юкка.

Yes, it blooms. Yes, in January.
Due to the abnormally warm winter, apricots and yucca are going to bloom too.
Sunny Mel

@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea.
