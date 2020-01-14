Previous
Foggy sunset by sunnymel
14 / 365

Foggy sunset

Прокатилась на косу. Очень красивый туман стоял, вот я и решила. И ветра не было. Жаль, поздно выехала и совсем мало там побыла.

I ridden to the Bakal Spit. There was a very beautiful fog, so I decided to go. And there was no wind. It’s a pity, I left late and stayed there very little.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Sunny Mel

Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea.
