Foggy sunset

Прокатилась на косу. Очень красивый туман стоял, вот я и решила. И ветра не было. Жаль, поздно выехала и совсем мало там побыла.



I ridden to the Bakal Spit. There was a very beautiful fog, so I decided to go. And there was no wind. It’s a pity, I left late and stayed there very little.