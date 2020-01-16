Sign up
16 / 365
Frosty morning
Наш любимый пляж. Но я до этого ни разу не была там зимой.
Our favorite beach. But I've never been there in winter time before.
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
Sunny Mel
@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new 365 here after the similar...
17
photos
32
followers
18
following
4% complete
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 50D
Taken
16th January 2020 9:15am
