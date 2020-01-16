Previous
Frosty morning by sunnymel
16 / 365

Frosty morning

Наш любимый пляж. Но я до этого ни разу не была там зимой.

Our favorite beach. But I've never been there in winter time before.
Sunny Mel

@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new 365 here after the similar...
