Lost
Вообще нет времени вести проект сейчас. Совсем нет. Даже пожрать.
I don't have any time to keep my project on. Аt all. Even to eat.
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
Sunny Mel
@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new 365 here after the similar...
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 50D
Taken
17th January 2020 5:35pm
Pigeons Farm
ace
A beautiful feather. I nope you find some time soon to be back working on your project.
January 18th, 2020
