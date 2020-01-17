Previous
Lost by sunnymel
17 / 365

Lost

Вообще нет времени вести проект сейчас. Совсем нет. Даже пожрать.

I don't have any time to keep my project on. Аt all. Even to eat.
Sunny Mel

@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new 365 here after the similar...
Pigeons Farm ace
A beautiful feather. I nope you find some time soon to be back working on your project.
January 18th, 2020  
