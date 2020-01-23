Previous
Approaching by sunnymel
23 / 365

Approaching

За несколько минут до снега. Правда, он тут же таял.

A few minutes before the snowfall. But, it melted right away.
23rd January 2020

Sunny Mel

@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea.
