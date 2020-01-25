Sign up
25 / 365
Pinetree
Сосны недалеко от дома. Никуда сегодня не ездила. Ветер сильный. Довожу до ума длинные фото-хвосты, которые тянутся за мной ещё с прошлого года.
The pinetrees near my house. I haven’t ridden anywhere today, because the wind is strong. I worked on photos that have accumulated since last year. A lot of them.
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
Sunny Mel
@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new 365 here after the similar...
2020
Canon EOS 50D
25th January 2020 5:43pm
