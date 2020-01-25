Previous
Pinetree by sunnymel
25 / 365

Pinetree

Сосны недалеко от дома. Никуда сегодня не ездила. Ветер сильный. Довожу до ума длинные фото-хвосты, которые тянутся за мной ещё с прошлого года.

The pinetrees near my house. I haven’t ridden anywhere today, because the wind is strong. I worked on photos that have accumulated since last year. A lot of them.
25th January 2020

Sunny Mel

@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new 365 here after the similar...


