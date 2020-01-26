Previous
Lonely by sunnymel
26 / 365

Lonely

Хорошее утро на косе. Тихое. Безлюдное. Птиц много.
Ещё пришлось Крошу забирать в дом, сидит в комнате под моей спальней, каркает. Теперь можно его нормально кормить. На улице это не было возможно. А ещё грач с недавней фотографии оказался чёрной вороной. Это очень странно, ведь они у нас не обитают. Их ареал находится за тысячи км от нас.

The nice morning on the Bakal spit. Silent. No one was there. Only a lot of birds. Also we had to take Kroshа into the house. Now he sitting in the room under my bedroom and croaking. Finally we can feed him normally. On the street, this was not possible. Also the rook from the photo а few days ago turned out to be a black crow. It strange, because these birds aren't live in our area. They're live thousands km away from us.
Clare Gadsby ace
such a beautiful image, alina. i love your composition, and the focus on the foreground bird, and it's a great title
January 27th, 2020  
