Currant bloom by sunnymel
29 / 365

Currant bloom

Вот сколько живу, первый раз вижу, чтобы смородина в январе цвела.

That's how long I live, the first time I see currants bloom in January.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Sunny Mel

Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new 365 here after the similar...
Clare Gadsby ace
sooo beautiful!
January 30th, 2020  
