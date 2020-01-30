Previous
The bloody sky by sunnymel
30 / 365

The bloody sky

Как красивый закат, так у меня не получается выбраться в какое-нибудь нормальное место.

Every beautiful sunset I can't going to some beautiful location.
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

Sunny Mel

@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new 365 here after the similar...
8% complete

