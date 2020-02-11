Previous
by sunnymel
Потеплело. И сразу опустился туман.
Мы сегодня поели пиленгаса. Не ела его с детства, поэтому обед был очень ностальгическим.

As it became warm, fog came.
Today we ate redlip mullet. I haven’t eaten it since childhood, so dinner was very nostalgic.
Sunny Mel

@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea.
