Previous
Next
by sunnymel
43 / 365

Моя оооочень не пунктуальная сойка :))))
Последняя птица из птичьего марафона, который я рисовала в ноябре. События с Бакальской косой забирали всё время и силы. Но сегодня я собрала волю в кулак, а то она мне уже сниться начала :))) Остальных птиц можно посмотреть в моей Инсте: mel_amanita (если интересно).

My soooooo no punctual jay :))))) This is the last bird from the list of Bird-drawing challenge, that finished in... November, almost 3 months ago. Events related to the Bakal Spit took away all the time and energy, so I was not up to drawing. But today I gathered my will into a fist, because I already dream of that jay :))) Оther birds from the list are on my Instagram (if you interested): mel_amanita.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Sunny Mel

@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new 365 here after the similar...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise