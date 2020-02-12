Моя оооочень не пунктуальная сойка :))))

Последняя птица из птичьего марафона, который я рисовала в ноябре. События с Бакальской косой забирали всё время и силы. Но сегодня я собрала волю в кулак, а то она мне уже сниться начала :))) Остальных птиц можно посмотреть в моей Инсте: mel_amanita (если интересно).



My soooooo no punctual jay :))))) This is the last bird from the list of Bird-drawing challenge, that finished in... November, almost 3 months ago. Events related to the Bakal Spit took away all the time and energy, so I was not up to drawing. But today I gathered my will into a fist, because I already dream of that jay :))) Оther birds from the list are on my Instagram (if you interested): mel_amanita.