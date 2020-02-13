Previous
by sunnymel
44 / 365

Я взялась за следующий рисовальный марафон. На этот раз нужно рисовать насекомых. Бабочка из первого задания из шести. Потратила весь день.

I started the new art challenge. Now it's about insects. Butterfly from the 1st task of 6. I drew it all day.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Sunny Mel

@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new 365 here after the similar...
