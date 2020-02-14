Previous
by sunnymel
45 / 365

В руке у меня мой любимый черноморский гребешок. Моллюск внутри ещё жив, поэтому я отпустила его в море. Тем более, это вымирающий вид.

In my hand I have my favorite Black Sea scallop. The clam inside is still alive, so I let it go to sea. Moreover, it is an endangered species.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Sunny Mel

@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new 365 here after the similar...
