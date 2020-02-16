Previous
Almost spring by sunnymel
Almost spring

Весь день занималась всякой фигнёй. Мне нужен был такой день. А вечер был такой тёплый, казалось, что апрель!

I’ve been doing all kinds of nonsense all day. I needed such a day. And the evening was so warm, it seemed that April!
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

Sunny Mel

@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea.
