Foggy rainbow in the morning by sunnymel
49 / 365

Foggy rainbow in the morning

Видела подобное второй раз в жизни. Не успела добраться в какое-нибудь красивое место, чтобы сфотографировать такое редкое явление. Поэтому, редкое и красивое явление на фоне наших позорных дорог. Но я всё равно рада, что успела снять хотя бы так.

I saw this for the second time in my life. I did not have time to get to any beautiful place to photograph such a rare phenomenon. Therefore, a rare and beautiful phenomenon against the backdrop of our shameful roads. Anyway, I'm glad that I managed to take a picture at least like that.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Sunny Mel

@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new 365 here after the similar...
