by sunnymel
50 / 365

Погода сегодня мерзопакостная. Как раз такая, чтобы сидеть дома с карандашами в руках.
Задание 4 из 6 - кузнечик. Когда я научусь рисовать листья?

The weather is disgusting today. Just such as to sit at home with pencils in hand.
Task 4 of 6 - grasshopper. When will I learn to draw leaves?
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Sunny Mel

@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new 365 here after the similar...
13% complete

