by sunnymel
Задание 5 из 6 для весеннего марафона. Рисовала быстро и тяп-ляп. Очень было лень, а сроки поджимают.

Task 5 of 6 for the spring art-challenge. I drew it quickly and sloppy. It was very lazy, and the deadlines are running out.
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Sunny Mel

@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea.
14% complete

