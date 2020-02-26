Previous
by sunnymel
57 / 365

Калачи на подоконнике. Нужно же что-то выкладывать. Ещё и свет такой красивый был!

Geranium on the windowsill. 'Cause I had to post something. Вesides, there was so beautiful sunlight!
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Sunny Mel

@sunnymel
Hello! My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new 365 here after the similar...
16% complete

